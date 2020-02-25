Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 13:45 Hits: 4

Anonymized data is a gold mine for health research--but it's not going to come easily. The Google researchers experimented with four different ways of de-identifying data, and in the end, even the most labor-intensive methods succeeded in anonymizing only 97% to 99% of the data. Other health technology news focuses on online predators, missing person identification, HHS' interoperability rules, and video counseling.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/google-researchers-candidly-lay-out-scope-of-difficulty-when-it-comes-to-making-health-data-anonymous/