The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

1,200 Plus Opioids Given To 3 Sisters: Appalachian Task Force Convicts Tennessee Psychiatrist

Category: Health Hits: 3

The verdict was against Richard Farmer, accused of accepting sexual favors for drugs. “Doctors who take advantage of patients suffering from addiction are no different than street corner drug dealers,” said the DEA's J. Todd Scott. News on the epidemic is on a drug manufacturer's proposed settlement, an Arizona candidate's overdose, treatment in jails, and alleged dangers of relapsing after using Vivitrol, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/1200-plus-opioids-given-to-3-sisters-appalachian-task-force-convicts-tennessee-psychiatrist/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version