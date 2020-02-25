1,200 Plus Opioids Given To 3 Sisters: Appalachian Task Force Convicts Tennessee Psychiatrist

Articles

The verdict was against Richard Farmer, accused of accepting sexual favors for drugs. “Doctors who take advantage of patients suffering from addiction are no different than street corner drug dealers,” said the DEA's J. Todd Scott. News on the epidemic is on a drug manufacturer's proposed settlement, an Arizona candidate's overdose, treatment in jails, and alleged dangers of relapsing after using Vivitrol, as well.

