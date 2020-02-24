To Understand The Complexities Of Unions’ Feelings Toward ‘Medicare For All’ Look Back To The 1990s

Articles

A 6-year strike in the 1990s ended with a health care deal with which other workers were envious. If "Medicare for All" is enacted, does that mean those efforts were for naught? Meanwhile, despite the warning from the powerful Culinary Union against Sen. Bernie Sanders' health plan, Sanders easily secured victory in Nevada's caucuses over the weekend.

