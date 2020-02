Articles

Esperion’s drug, called Nexletol, lowers low-density lipoprotein, colloquially known as "bad cholesterol," by 17% over the course of 12 weeks of treatment. “This is a nice alternative” to statins, but those medicines will still be the first choice, said Dr. Christie Ballantyne, Baylor College of Medicine's cardiology chief.

