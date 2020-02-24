The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California Defends Authority To Require Insurers To Cover Abortion As Protecting Women’s Rights

HHS said last month that the state’s abortion coverage requirement violated federal law that banned government entities that receive HHS funding from discriminating against health-care organizations because they don’t provide abortion or abortion coverage. “The Trump Administration’s threats not only put women’s health on the line, but illegally threaten crucial public health funding that Californians rely on," said California Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra in a letter to HHS.

