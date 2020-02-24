An Alzheimer’s Treatment Seems Like White Whale Of Health Field. But Some Say We’re Further Along Than We Think.

Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 13:49 Hits: 3

Some experts say the groundwork is now, finally, being laid for future therapies. New approaches are being explored, and awareness of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia has reached critical mass. “We now have momentum unlike we’ve ever had in this field before,” said Harry Johns, the CEO of the Alzheimer's Association.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/an-alzheimers-treatment-seems-like-white-whale-of-health-field-but-some-say-were-further-along-than-we-think/