Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 13:49 Hits: 4

The industry is shifting away from macho man marketing and into a softer image in an attempt to bolster flagging sales as politics around gun violence become more complex. Meanwhile, lawmakers have introduced legislation that would stop the FBI from purging incomplete background checks from their lists.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/gunmakers-attempt-to-soften-marketing-image-amid-mass-shootings-and-growing-public-concern-over-attacks/