Dying Of Flu, College Student Used Cellphone To Call 911. He Died When Police Couldn’t Find His Location.

Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 13:49 Hits: 4

Location technology is "kind of a coin toss." The FCC has given carriers until 2021 to make sure transmission locations are within 50 yards 80% of the time. Public health news is on USPS work-related injuries, a biomedical research contest, suicide-crisis centers, prostate cancer, a lucky fall, perinatal stroke, birthing plans, disparity in birth outcomes, medical clowns, chocolate's appeal, friendship and health, childhood prosthetics, and healthy beverages, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/dying-of-flu-college-student-used-cellphone-to-call-911-he-died-when-police-couldnt-find-his-location/