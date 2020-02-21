The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Appeals Court Upholds Block On Mississippi Heartbeat Bill On Likely Path Toward Supreme Court

"The clinic contends it occurs at six weeks. Mississippi argues it can occur anywhere between six and twelve weeks," the appeals court judges wrote. "But all agree that cardiac activity can be detected well before the fetus is viable. That dooms the law." The legislation is one of several restrictive bills that have passed in recent years and is expected to make it to the Supreme Court. Other news on abortion comes out of Florida, Texas and Illinois.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/appeals-court-upholds-block-on-mississippi-heartbeat-bill-on-likely-path-toward-supreme-court/

