Doctors Widely Support Anti-Addiction Medication. So Why Aren’t Patients At Treatment Facilities Getting It?

There are multiple reasons that only about 15% of patients receive drugs to help them overcome their addiction, but experts say a prominent one is rooted in outdated beliefs about treatment. "Medications are also rejected in part because they have been stigmatized as not being truly 'clean' or 'trading one addiction for another,' which is a false representation of the role of medications for opioid use disorder treatment," said Dr. Michael Barnett, a researcher at the Harvard.

