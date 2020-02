Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 13:33 Hits: 1

Local government leaders across the country were hopeful that the opioid settlements with drugmakers would look something like the ones with Big Tobacco in the '90s. But it's starting to look it will likely be less than half of that payout.

