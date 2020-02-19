The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Administration Rule To Let Patients Download Health Records Could Create Wild Wild West Of Data Sharing

Once the data leaves the hospitals' systems it is no longer under the protection of HIPAA. The administration says that the FTC would be in charge of keeping tech companies in check when it comes to scraping up the troves of data, but critics are dubious about the extent to which the agency would be capable of doing that.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/trump-administration-rule-to-let-patients-download-health-records-could-create-wild-wild-west-of-data-sharing/

