Published on Friday, 14 February 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration wrote to CMS that a proposed funding rule that the agency says would increase transparency, integrity and clarity would "cripple" the state's program. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker also spoke out about the changes.

