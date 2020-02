Articles

The Democrats are pushing for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which critics say would protect abortion access, while Republicans want to vote on a 20-week ban. The moves come just before long-awaited and closely watched oral arguments in front of the Supreme Court on hospital admitting privileges for abortion providers.

