Category: Health Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 13:51 Hits: 1

Drugmakers argue that they've pumped millions into research and so they can charge a lot more for drugs that used to be available cheaply. But experts find flaws in their logic. In other pharmaceutical news: the price of insulin and CVS' fourth-quarter profits.

