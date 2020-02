Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

The number of infected patients on the quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan continues to climb along with the frustration and anger of those on board. Other global news from the outbreak includes the release of about 200 American evacuees from quarantine, people in Georgia who are self-monitoring, a British "super spreader," and more.

