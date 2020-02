Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 13:48 Hits: 2

Stocks may be rallying, but investors are making assumptions that public health experts warn about. Meanwhile, most financial experts believe China faces a short but sharper economic shock than originally thought. And China warns against an overreaction from other countries in the form of trade restrictions.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/dont-look-at-wall-street-to-get-a-good-read-on-scope-of-covid-19-threat/