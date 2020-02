Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 13:48 Hits: 2

The VA said the planning with Cerner is "proceeding deliberately and thoughtfully to adhere to the project's ten-year timeline, which calls for a rolling implementation schedule through 2027." Other health technology news is on AdventHealth's plans to switch from Cerner and privacy issues, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/va-opts-to-delay-training-on-new-10b-electronic-health-record-system-as-first-sites-deadline-draws-near/