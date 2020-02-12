Even When Patients Plan Ahead A Significant Number Can Be Walloped By Surprise Medical Bills

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

A new survey that examines how Americans are effected by surprise medical bills finds a slight decline in the number of people worrying about the issue, but far less of a dip than there has been in the past. Meanwhile, Congress continues to work on legislation to address the problem, but with so many powerful stakeholders with strong opinions, progress is slow.

