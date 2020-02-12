The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘We’re In The Locker Room, Wondering What Happened’: N.C. Republicans Losing Ground In Medicaid Stand-Off

In November, 75 days before North Carolina was set to abandon its fee-for-service Medicaid model and essentially turn the management of the $14 billion annual program to managed care companies that had been awarded contracts, the state secretary of Health and Human Services put on the brakes. Lawmakers along with the governor are trying to figure out what comes next. Medicaid news comes out of Missouri, as well.

