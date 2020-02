Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

A new study looks at which states have most aggressively tried to legislate abortion since it was made legal in 1973. Indiana came in second to Louisiana with 63 measures. Meanwhile, in Kansas, a Republican state lawmaker has accused the governor of personally pressuring Democrats to vote "against their own faith" on an abortion amendment.

