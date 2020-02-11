The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Again Downplays Severity Of Troops’ Head Injuries As Total Number Of Cases Shoots Up To 109

The Pentagon reports that the number of troops injured by the aftereffects of the Iranian ballistic missile attack last month in Iraq climbed past 100. President Donald Trump had previously described the head injuries as "headaches," sparking an outcry from public health experts and families about how devastating brain injuries can be. Despite the new numbers, Trump still deems them “mild traumatic brain injuries."

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/trump-again-downplays-severity-of-troops-head-injuries-as-total-number-of-cases-shoots-up-to-109/

