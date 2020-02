Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 13:49 Hits: 4

As the House prepares to vote on removing the deadline for ratification, Politico examines a changing argument against the measure among conservatives. News on abortion issues is from Georgia and West Virginia, also.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/everyone-knows-its-not-about-womens-rights-abortion-foes-warn-era-passage-will-end-state-life-protections/