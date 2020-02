Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 13:49 Hits: 5

Mississippi is facing a federal lawsuit over prison conditions and last week the Department of Justice said it started investigations at three prisons.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/death-toll-at-troubled-mississippi-prison-climbs-to-16-10th-fatality-recorded-in-6-weeks/