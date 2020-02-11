The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Insurers Try To Avoid Trump Administration Order By Taking Price Transparency Into Their Own Hands

Category: Health Hits: 4

The insurers are hoping that if they voluntarily provide more price transparency in the way they want to, they can convince the Trump administration to abandon its proposal that would force them into it. In other news from the health industry: middle-aged Americans worry about costs, how some patients are setting their own terms when it comes to surprise medical bills, and an update on the Theranos fraud case.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/insurers-try-to-avoid-trump-administration-order-by-taking-price-transparency-into-their-own-hands/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version