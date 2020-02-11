Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 13:49 Hits: 4

The insurers are hoping that if they voluntarily provide more price transparency in the way they want to, they can convince the Trump administration to abandon its proposal that would force them into it. In other news from the health industry: middle-aged Americans worry about costs, how some patients are setting their own terms when it comes to surprise medical bills, and an update on the Theranos fraud case.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/insurers-try-to-avoid-trump-administration-order-by-taking-price-transparency-into-their-own-hands/