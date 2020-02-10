Investigation Into Vaping-Related Deaths Continues: With No Known Cause, Relatives Struggle To Find Out What Killed Family Members

Articles

Although vaping-related lung illnesses are declining, more than 2,700 have been reported across the U.S. and its territories since last March, according to the CDC. A total of 60 have died. Public health news is on a rare neuromuscular disease, cervical cancer, obesity, preparing for civilization's end, longevity, vocal disorders, postpartum depression, organ transplants, a sweet substitute for kids' cough medicines, Alzheimer's disease, mental health, and medical errors, as well.

