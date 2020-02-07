The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

More Than 200 Health Professionals Speak Out About Wave Of State-Level Bills Aimed At Care For Transgender Youth

“These bills run counter to the growing consensus in the medical community that improving access to gender-affirming care is a central means of improving health outcomes for transgender people,” the letter from the doctors and other health workers states. In Tennessee, Republicans have introduced a bill that would put strict restrictions on teens seeking sex change therapy.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/more-than-200-health-professionals-speak-out-about-wave-of-state-level-bills-aimed-at-care-for-transgender-youth/

