The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Massachusetts Says It’s Worth It To Pay For Uber-Pricey Drugs … But Only If They Work

Category: Health Hits: 2

Massachusetts is trying an experiment where the state will pay for one of the most expensive drugs on the market, but will get its money back if it doesn't work. Massachusetts is "blazing a trail that every other state is watching and saying, if Massachusetts can make this work, we think we can do it too," said Matt Salo, executive director at the National Association of Medicaid Directors.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/massachusetts-says-its-worth-it-to-pay-for-uber-pricey-drugs-but-only-if-they-work/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version