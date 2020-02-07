Massachusetts Says It’s Worth It To Pay For Uber-Pricey Drugs … But Only If They Work

Articles

Massachusetts is trying an experiment where the state will pay for one of the most expensive drugs on the market, but will get its money back if it doesn't work. Massachusetts is "blazing a trail that every other state is watching and saying, if Massachusetts can make this work, we think we can do it too," said Matt Salo, executive director at the National Association of Medicaid Directors.

