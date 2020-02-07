The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

House Ways And Means Expected To Drop Benchmark Payments That Hospitals Hate In New Surprise Billing Plan

Category: Health Hits: 2

Under the expected plan, if a provider and insurer cannot agree on the remaining payment for certain medical bills, they will enter a negotiation period. Meanwhile, the House Education and Labor Committee is expected to present its own plan this month. While the issue is bipartisan, lawmakers' different strategies and powerful interests have slowed down the legislative process.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/house-ways-and-means-expected-to-drop-benchmark-payments-that-hospitals-hate-in-new-surprise-billing-plan/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version