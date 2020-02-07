The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Big Tech’s Push Into Health Care Is So Last Year. Now It’s Big Retail That’s Making Waves.

Companies like BestBuy and Walmart are getting into the lucrative landscape. In other news from the health industry: Johnson & Johnson hit with another painful jury decision; workforce growth for those caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities plateaus; scope-of-practice legislation sparks debate; some nonprofit hospitals aren't earning their tax breaks; and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/big-techs-push-into-health-care-is-so-last-year-now-its-big-retail-thats-making-waves/

