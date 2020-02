Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 13:50 Hits: 2

“I am going stir crazy,” said Claire Campbell, who has self-quarantined herself after returning from China. Stories on the coronavirus in the United States look at the Americans who have been affected by the outbreak, the government's response, technology being used to identify patients, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/coronavirus-in-u-s-self-quarantines-the-first-case-more-evacuations-race-to-develop-a-treatment-emergency-funds-and-more/