Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 13:50 Hits: 4

The Chinese economy now accounts for about 17% of global GDP and it’s the largest trading partner for most of its neighbors. The impact of the coronavirus is likely to send shockwaves across the globe.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/world-braces-for-global-economic-toll-coronavirus-will-likely-take/