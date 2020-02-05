The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iowa Democrats’ Efforts To Increase Accessibility For Disabled Participants Praised By Some, Fall Short By Others

“I call it ‘Iowa-nice’ voter suppression," said McCoy McDeid, who was one of the participants not impressed by the Iowa Democratic Party's efforts this year. The party attempted to open up caucuses to more participants this year by shortening the candidate selection process and establishing satellite locations that could run hours before the normal 7 p.m. start of other caucuses throughout the state.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/iowa-democrats-efforts-to-increase-accessibility-for-disabled-participants-praised-by-some-fall-short-by-others/

