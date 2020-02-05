The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Listen: Updates On Coronavirus Outbreak And How It Affects Chinese Immigrants

California Healthline correspondents Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Anna Almendrala appeared on New Hampshire-based WNHN’s “The Attitude w/ Arnie Arnesen” on Tuesday to discuss the latest news about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Because there’s still much scientists don’t know about the virus, also known as 2019-nCoV, global and national policies — especially those related to quarantines and travel restrictions — continue to evolve.

In the U.S., some Chinese and Asian immigrant communities are experiencing a cultural disconnect over the use of face masks. Even though wearing a mask is accepted in many Asian cultures as a way to protect against germs and air pollution, public health officials say the masks are unnecessary and may make people forget that the best defense against viral infections is hand-washing and staying home when sick.

