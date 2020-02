Articles

Former Aetna Inc. Chief Executive Mark Bertolini was a crucial voice in selling the transformative $68 billion deal in 2018. “I was willing to continue to serve on the board of directors in support of the most transformative effort in health care for our nation. However, the board thought otherwise,” Bertolini said.

