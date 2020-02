Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 13:35 Hits: 2

The green light follows a four-year fight by Planned Parenthood with former Gov. Matt Bevin, an anti-abortion Republican who lost in November to Democrat Andy Beshear. News on abortion is from Utah, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/planned-parenthood-gets-kentuckys-approval-to-provide-abortions-at-louisville-clinic-again/