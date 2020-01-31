The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

States Look For Big Ideas To Turn Around Health Care Deficiencies In Rural Areas

As many struggling rural hospitals are forced to close, Pew looks at ways states are thinking about filling the gaps, including expanding Medicaid, sending mobile medical units into remote areas, expanding telemedicine and encouraging young people in rural communities to go into health professions. Public health news is on family separations at the border, recalls on surgical gowns, the faulty BMI formula, high climate change costs, and worms, as well.

