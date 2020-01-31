Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 13:37 Hits: 2

Pharmacists at companies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens described in interviews with The New York Times understaffed and chaotic workplaces where they said it had become difficult to perform their jobs safely, putting the public at risk of medication errors. In other pharmaceutical news: Novartis to pay for travel and other expensed for patients getting pricey gene therapy; critics get vocal about the Trump administration's plan to tie drugs' price tags to international standards; the timing gets squishy over a new Alzheimer's drug; and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/i-am-a-danger-to-the-public-pharmacists-at-big-retail-chains-raise-red-flags-about-chaotic-workplaces/