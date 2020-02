Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 13:38 Hits: 4

Hospitals and insurers have been up in arms ever since the administration announced a rule that would force them to disclose secretly negotiated prices. Now they're trying to get officials to walk some of it back. In other health industry news: rural hospitals, Cerner Corp.'s contract with the VA, and hospital quality ratings.

