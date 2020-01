Articles

Reuters, which broke news Tuesday about an alleged kickback scheme possibly involving the OxyContin manufacturer, breaks down the current legal charges the company faces. News on the epidemic is on prescription guidelines and a lack of followup care for teens, as well.

