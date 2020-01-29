The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Listen: Colorado Ski Area Opts For Novel Effort To Stop Avalanche Of Health Costs

Julie Rovner, the chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, joined WAMU’s “1A” host Todd Zwillich and Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway on Wednesday to talk about an innovative program to cut health care costs being used by Summit County, home to some of the state’s premier ski resorts. They also discussed how some states, including Colorado, are exploring sponsoring a health plan — or a public option — open to residents that could cut costs. They also took questions from listeners.

You can listen to the conversation — and a report from Colorado — on the “1A” website.

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-colorado-ski-area-opts-for-novel-effort-to-stop-avalanche-of-health-costs/

