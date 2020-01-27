The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

To Better Address Maternal Health For Medicaid Beneficiaries, Higher Reimbursements Are Needed, Experts Say

Hospitals and clinical practices face financial challenges because Medicaid only pays about half of what private insurers pay for childbirth-related services. New payment models like bundled or blended payments could address the higher morbidity and mortality rates for women on Medicaid, experts say. Meanwhile, a plan to encourage states to shift their Medicaid programs to block-grant systems is expected this week.

