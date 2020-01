Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 13:52 Hits: 2

The Trump administration is instituting a rule that could result in nearly 700,000 people across the country losing their food stamps. Those who rely on the benefits, those who administer them, and activists who try to protect vulnerable populations are expecting a grim fallout.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/anti-poverty-advocates-food-stamp-beneficiaries-local-officials-brace-for-snap-cuts/