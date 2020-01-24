The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Insys Founder Sentenced To 5.5 Years In Prison For Scheme That Involved Bribing Doctors To Prescribe Opioids

Federal prosecutors have said that Insys, based in Arizona, embarked on an intensive marketing plan — including paying doctors for sham educational talks and luring others with lap dances — to sell its under-the-tongue fentanyl spray, Subsys, which was federally approved to treat patients with cancer. Meanwhile, McKesson has reached a settlement with its investors over allegations it missed suspicious opioid shipments.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/insys-founder-sentenced-to-5-5-years-in-prison-for-scheme-that-involved-bribing-doctors-to-prescribe-opioids/

