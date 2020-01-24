Insys Founder Sentenced To 5.5 Years In Prison For Scheme That Involved Bribing Doctors To Prescribe Opioids

Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 24 January 2020

Federal prosecutors have said that Insys, based in Arizona, embarked on an intensive marketing plan — including paying doctors for sham educational talks and luring others with lap dances — to sell its under-the-tongue fentanyl spray, Subsys, which was federally approved to treat patients with cancer. Meanwhile, McKesson has reached a settlement with its investors over allegations it missed suspicious opioid shipments.

