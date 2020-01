Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 24 January 2020

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said supporters of the health law should not panic over the delayed timeline as the cases marches slowly toward the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in California, the number of new enrollees on the state's exchange surges past last year's numbers.

