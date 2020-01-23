The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wave Of State-Level Bills Restricting Medical Care For Transgender Teens Reignites Polarizing Debate On Issue

More than half a dozen states are considering legislation that would penalize doctors for performing certain treatments for transgender patients. The speed and number of state bills has mobilized activists, suicide prevention groups and civil rights organizations. In 2018, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a policy statement that recommended giving youths “access to comprehensive gender-affirming and developmentally appropriate health care,” while noting the benefits and risks of using hormones that delay puberty.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/wave-of-state-level-bills-restricting-medical-care-for-transgender-teens-reignites-polarizing-debate-on-issue/

