Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 12:15 Hits: 2

Advisers were braced for HHS Secretary Alex Azar or CMS Administrator Seema Verma to abruptly leave the Trump administration as they waged an increasingly public and personal feud last year. The issue has since seemed to simmer down. In other HHS and CMS news, a new study looks at what Medicare paid for undelivered post-op visits in 2018.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/at-height-of-feud-between-azar-and-verma-white-house-advisers-drew-up-list-of-replacements/