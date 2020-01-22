The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Prescription For Video Games? Company Wants To Advertise Product As ADHD Treatment, But FDA Request Languishes

The delay on the company's request from the FDA may reflect the complexities of the issue. The company argues that the video game can act as the delivery system for targeted algorithms that can activate certain neural networks in the brain. But questions about the efficacy of such a treatment remain. In other public health news: drunken driving, health by neighborhood, sunscreen, the flu shot, HIV transmission, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/a-prescription-for-video-games-company-wants-to-advertise-product-as-adhd-treatment-but-fda-request-languishes/

