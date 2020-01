Articles

There's a total federal ban on marijuana that's not expected to lift anytime soon. But at the same time, more than 40 states are expected to have loosened regulations on the drug by the end of 2020. That makes enforcement rather tricky. Meanwhile, research continues on the health effects of the drug.

