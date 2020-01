Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

Meanwhile, Japan confirmed a case of the illness in a traveler who had been to Wuhan, the area in China where the virus originated. Public health officials are closely monitoring the spread of the illness, braced for the worst as memories linger of SARS and MERS, which are relatives of this current virus.

